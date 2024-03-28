Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Short Interest Up 184.1% in March

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 184.1% from the February 29th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 429.0 days.

Daihen Stock Performance

DAIPF stock remained flat at C$32.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.31. Daihen has a 1-year low of C$28.08 and a 1-year high of C$38.00.

Daihen Company Profile

