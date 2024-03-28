First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 761 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ESGV opened at $93.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

