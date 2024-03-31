The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,178. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $159.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

