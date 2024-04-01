Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 1,378 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 53,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE OHI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.68. 238,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.91. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 270.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.