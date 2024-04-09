AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.5 %

AZO traded down $47.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,028.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,378. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,972.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,733.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $24.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,089.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,583 shares of company stock worth $60,056,012. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

