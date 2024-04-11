International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 47,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $185.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.13. The company has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

