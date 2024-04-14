Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,474 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.05% of International Business Machines worth $78,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in International Business Machines by 18.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in International Business Machines by 33.6% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,547,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.68.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.08.

About International Business Machines



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

