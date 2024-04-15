Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $567.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $567.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAIA. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $676.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $491.16.

Saia Stock Down 1.7 %

Saia stock opened at $577.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $572.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62. Saia has a 12-month low of $244.69 and a 12-month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 16.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after buying an additional 39,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Saia by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,262 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Saia by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,275,000 after purchasing an additional 519,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Saia by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 817,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

