Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $39,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7 %

TXN opened at $167.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $152.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.