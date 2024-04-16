Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Gap Up to $360.85

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $360.85, but opened at $368.89. Molina Healthcare shares last traded at $361.98, with a volume of 72,571 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.09.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.65. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare



Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

