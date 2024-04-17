Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 100,000 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $14,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2,633.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 12,707.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 560.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,811. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $681.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSYS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

