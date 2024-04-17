Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Acquires Shares of 32,679 TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 5,028.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 107.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,603,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,027 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 295.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,659 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 200.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 937,414 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WULF. B. Riley cut their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of TeraWulf stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,472,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,880,023. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. TeraWulf Inc. has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $4.04.

About TeraWulf

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WULF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.