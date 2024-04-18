ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,592,000 after acquiring an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 415,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,607,000 after buying an additional 31,579 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,156,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,805,000 after buying an additional 154,325 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $325.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.94 and a 200-day moving average of $319.97.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile



ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

