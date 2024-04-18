Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.21. The stock had a trading volume of 170,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,860. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.31. The company has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

