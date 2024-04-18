Delta Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,628,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,621 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,828,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,647,513. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

