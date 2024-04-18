Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 103.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

CVI opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.57.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.40. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 55.17% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

