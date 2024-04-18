Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,630 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.1 %

RCL opened at $127.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.