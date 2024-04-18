Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 1,486 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

