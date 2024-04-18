Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Reduced by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

