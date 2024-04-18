KLCM Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank increased its stake in Expedia Group by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Expedia Group by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.12.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE opened at $128.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.55. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

