Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 3,084 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 142.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

