Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Invests $1.13 Million in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Stock Performance

NYSE:LRN opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average of $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.26. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stride

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.