Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LMT opened at $456.05 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

