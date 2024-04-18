NBW Capital LLC Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,713 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Splunk makes up about 1.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 546.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

NASDAQ:SPLK remained flat at $156.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,977. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $156.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.52.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

