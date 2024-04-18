NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Shares Bought by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,332 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of NGL Energy Partners worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 214.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at NGL Energy Partners

In other news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 30,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $174,886.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 559,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,281.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NGL Energy Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NGL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.68. 159,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 22.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NGL Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.