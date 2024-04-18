Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 0.7% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.98. 4,624,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,516,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.42.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

