Peterson Wealth Services Decreases Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Peterson Wealth Services trimmed its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA comprises about 1.4% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,433,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,501,000 after buying an additional 431,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,490,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after buying an additional 216,200 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE FIX traded up $3.51 on Thursday, reaching $303.15. The stock had a trading volume of 26,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $335.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.33.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

