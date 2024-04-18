Peterson Wealth Services Purchases 3,126 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

MSI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $340.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $355.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.77 and its 200-day moving average is $318.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.38.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

