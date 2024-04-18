Quantum (QUA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.01

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.06 and $7.01 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,696.70 or 0.99744515 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011463 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $43.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

