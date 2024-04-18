Raymond James Cuts Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target to C$1.25

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 160.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

TMQ traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$0.48. The company had a trading volume of 28,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,958. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.34 and a 1 year high of C$0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.63.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trilogy Metals

In other Trilogy Metals news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 56,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$26,195.54. Insiders have sold a total of 72,351 shares of company stock worth $33,085 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

