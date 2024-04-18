Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2 %

IBM stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.79. 567,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,771,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.54. The company has a market capitalization of $167.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

