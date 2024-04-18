Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,355 The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGT. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGT opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.64%.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.