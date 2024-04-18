Tufton Capital Management Has $3.30 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.9 %

TSM traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.54. 25,447,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,510,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $158.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.