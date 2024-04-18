Curran Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Curran Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.75. 2,399,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,081,338. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.60.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

