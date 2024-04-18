Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 16.1% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $79,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.45. 772,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $59.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average is $55.06.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

