Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lifted by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 18.1% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VOO stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $462.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,600. The company has a market cap of $419.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $469.79 and its 200-day moving average is $437.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

