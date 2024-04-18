Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 805,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,041,819. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

