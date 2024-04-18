Wealth Alliance Sells 404 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,726,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

