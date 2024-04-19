Forte Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Forte Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,973 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,203,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,620,000 after purchasing an additional 106,347 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 265,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 119,661 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,179. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

