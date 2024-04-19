National Bankshares Boosts Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$24.75

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$24.50 to C$24.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUG. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on Lundin Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cormark raised Lundin Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.48.

TSE:LUG traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 231,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,630. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.54. The stock has a market cap of C$4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.86. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$20.36.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of C$259.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.3629738 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total value of C$1,673,330.00. 59.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

