Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $11,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 119,755,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,124,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,784 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,677,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,656,000 after acquiring an additional 90,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,769,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,106,000 after acquiring an additional 85,835 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,402,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FNDE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,889. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

