Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of HUN opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.12.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 188.68%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
