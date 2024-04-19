Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $847.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.30 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,264,000 after acquiring an additional 295,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 204,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 79,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

