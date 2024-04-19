VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) Shares Bought by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares during the period. VanEck Natural Resources ETF makes up 1.1% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $12,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

HAP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.96. 1,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,658. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a market cap of $135.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.01. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.63.

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

