Analysts Set AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Target Price at $76.75

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

In other news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $465,896.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,816.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,761,142.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,621 shares in the company, valued at $18,281,020.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $465,896.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,816.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,747 shares of company stock worth $3,858,323. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AAR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AAR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 56.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AAR by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in AAR by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR opened at $64.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $73.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.08.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that AAR will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

