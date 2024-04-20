B. Riley Comments on Tango Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $7.31 on Thursday. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 278.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million.

In other news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $58,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,337,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $58,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,337,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $53,857.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,731 shares of company stock worth $2,103,703. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

