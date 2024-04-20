Brokerages Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Target Price at $1,137.73

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,163.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDG. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

TDG opened at $1,187.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,192.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,046.08. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $741.74 and a twelve month high of $1,248.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,761.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

