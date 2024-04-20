Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 849 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $126.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $158.46. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

