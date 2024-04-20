CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $0.99. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 111,861 shares traded.
CBAK Energy Technology Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.
CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBAK Energy Technology
About CBAK Energy Technology
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CBAK Energy Technology
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.