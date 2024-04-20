CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.94

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.94 and traded as high as C$70.86. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$70.82, with a volume of 336,236 shares.

CCL.B has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.90.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.84, for a total transaction of C$12,921,300.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 5,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.28, for a total value of C$365,867.79. Also, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.84, for a total value of C$12,921,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 293,799 shares of company stock worth $21,357,228 in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

